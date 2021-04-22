Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: UPS driver saves child trapped underneath heavy package

By WBBM Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK PARK, Ill. (WBBM) - The actions of a UPS delivery man were caught on camera as he rescued a little boy from nearly getting crushed by a large package.

“I was saying help and the package man just came back,” Max Pratt said.

Four-year-old Max always brings in the packages for his mom. His regular attempt to help, however, left Max in a dangerous bind when the package was heavier than he thought.

When he went to grab the 97-pound package, it tilted over and trapped Max underneath.

“I was scared I was going to fall down the stairs,” Max said.

Marco Angel didn’t hesitate as he raced across the busy street to rescue Max.

“He didn’t think twice,” Max’s dad said. “He didn’t even look for traffic, he came sprinting.”

The UPS driver had just dropped the package off, when he saw it fall on top of Max.

“I pictured my boys in his situation obviously, and you go into full parent mode, full dad mode,” Angel said.

He got the package off of Max. Fortunately, he was alright and his family is grateful for Angel’s quick actions.

“You are a true angel, the way you flew in and helped him,” Max’s mom said to Angel.

After the incident, Max’s parents spoke to him about not opening the front door unless an adult is there.

Copyright 2021 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelley Duncan
Ex-Tishomingo teacher’s rape conviction dismissed due to McGirt ruling, case now being prosecuted federally
Katie Palmer
One year after Denison teacher’s death, “Justice for Katie Palmer” movement continues
A Wilson woman got 30 years in prison Wednesday morning after pleading guilty to first degree...
Aunt pleads guilty to first degree manslaughter in death of Wilson toddler
Friends and classmates of Zachary Alvarez wanting a remembrance at graduation for classmate who...
Petition for Denison senior who lost his life to cancer to be remembered at graduation
Michael Gary sits on his couch in his Sherman home
Sherman teen loses leg to cancer

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los...
Caitlyn Jenner says she will run for governor of California
Police say one person has died in a shooting in downtown San Diego.
Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in downtown San Diego shooting
President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the...
Climate Summit Day 2 message: Invest big for big payoff
FDIC launches the #GETBANKED campaign to push Americans to open accounts
FDIC wants more Americans to open bank accounts