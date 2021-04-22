Advertisement

Friday Severe Storm Threat along with Heavy Rainfall

A day of dangerous storms around Texoma
Severe Risk 4/23/21
Severe Risk 4/23/21(KXII)
By Skylar Spinler
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We have a Weather Alert day for Friday with severe weather in the cards, highest chances will be mid-afternoon into the evening. Beware of heavy rain, wind, and a chance for isolated tornadoes. The greatest threat appears to be for damaging wind to 70 mph, and large hail. The tornado threat is rather low, but an isolated tornado is still possible in the most robust supercell storms.

Water vapor imagery shows an upper low now over Arizona that will bring one component for severe weather to Texoma skies. The other two features are a surface cold front and steadily increasing moisture flow form the south. They will converge over us Friday afternoon/evening.

Futurecast shows rain and thunderstorms begin to increase by Friday morning with the strongest storms and severe weather expected between 2 pm and 10 pm Friday. A cold front passes and a second round of heavy rain enters after 1am and should end by sunrise Saturday. Some decent rain is expected with many areas getting one inch and possibly as much as two inches before it ends.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: 90% Thunderstorms, some severe

Saturday: Decreasing clouds, quite breezy

Sunday: Sunny, windy

Monday: Mostly sunny, windy

Tuesday: 60% Thunderstorms, windy

Wednesday: 30% Rain, mainly morning, a little cooler

Thursday: Sunny and mild

Skylar Spinler

News 12 / Weather Authority

Most Read

Shelley Duncan
Ex-Tishomingo teacher’s rape conviction dismissed due to McGirt ruling, case now being prosecuted federally
Katie Palmer
One year after Denison teacher’s death, “Justice for Katie Palmer” movement continues
A Wilson woman got 30 years in prison Wednesday morning after pleading guilty to first degree...
Aunt pleads guilty to first degree manslaughter in death of Wilson toddler
Friends and classmates of Zachary Alvarez wanting a remembrance at graduation for classmate who...
Petition for Denison senior who lost his life to cancer to be remembered at graduation
Michael Gary sits on his couch in his Sherman home
Sherman teen loses leg to cancer

Latest News

KXII Weather Authority
A few sprinkles today, Heavy rain potential tomorrow
Ardmore street flooding
Heavy rains bring flash floods to Texoma
High winds damaged a vacant building in downtown Ardmore Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Storms leave trail of damage, thousands without power across Texoma
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast