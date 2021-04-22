Friday Severe Storm Threat along with Heavy Rainfall

We have a Weather Alert day for Friday with severe weather in the cards, highest chances will be mid-afternoon into the evening. Beware of heavy rain, wind, and a chance for isolated tornadoes. The greatest threat appears to be for damaging wind to 70 mph, and large hail. The tornado threat is rather low, but an isolated tornado is still possible in the most robust supercell storms.

Water vapor imagery shows an upper low now over Arizona that will bring one component for severe weather to Texoma skies. The other two features are a surface cold front and steadily increasing moisture flow form the south. They will converge over us Friday afternoon/evening.

Futurecast shows rain and thunderstorms begin to increase by Friday morning with the strongest storms and severe weather expected between 2 pm and 10 pm Friday. A cold front passes and a second round of heavy rain enters after 1am and should end by sunrise Saturday. Some decent rain is expected with many areas getting one inch and possibly as much as two inches before it ends.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: 90% Thunderstorms, some severe

Saturday: Decreasing clouds, quite breezy

Sunday: Sunny, windy

Monday: Mostly sunny, windy

Tuesday: 60% Thunderstorms, windy

Wednesday: 30% Rain, mainly morning, a little cooler

Thursday: Sunny and mild

Skylar Spinler

News 12 / Weather Authority