Man survives Madill tornado, recalls his experience 1 year later

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Many businesses and homes in Madill were hit, when an EF-2 tornado passed through the town a year ago Thursday, leaving two people dead and severe damage behind.

“Humbled to see that kind of cooperation,” said officer Donney Raley. “Not only from the outside, but from inside your community. Neighbor helping neighbor, truly stuck out on April 22, 2020.”

A deadly tornado, with wind speeds of 135 mph swept through Madill Oklahoma on April 22. It’s a day Jacob parker says he’ll never forget.

“Still in kind of shock, there’s people walking in the roads. The car out in front of me was gone- I noticed my car had actually slid,” said jacob Parker. “It was just bizarre, just a bizarre thing to have gone through.”

Parker was on his way home from his shift at Blackbeard Marine when he drove right into the EF-2 storm.

He recalls his pride and joy, his newly renovated Ford F-150 pick up, being completely totaled.

“When it was all over and I finally picked my head up, I hear my dad on the phone, yelling Jacob, Jacob are you okay?” Parker remembered.

But since the experience, Parker says he’s lucky to be alive.

“It was eerie in the moment, and because nothing happened to me- for me to be completely safe and people in front of people to be killed, or hurt- I just feel lucky,” said Parker.

