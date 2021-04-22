OG&E, Choctaw Nation to expand Durant solar farm

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Last October OG&E completed a solar energy farm in Durant with the Choctaw Nation. This week they announced an expansion project to double the farm in size and solar capacity. Why they’re expanding, and when they plan to complete the addition.

This Earth Day, companies around the U.S. are actively trying to reduce emissions. That’s no different in Texoma. OG&E announced an expansion to their Durant solar farm.

“Solar power is great in terms of cost. It doesn’t have that cost impact to our customers,” said Lead Communications Specialist for OG&E, David Kimmel.

Kimmel said the initial solar farm in Durant covered 35 acres of land and produced 5 megawatts. They plan to double that this year.

“One of the difficulties of solar is that it’s very land intensive. It takes a lot of acreage to put a solar farm together,” said Kimmel.

OG&E is the largest solar utility provider in Oklahoma. They produced both solar and wind renewable energy for their customers. They’re working to expand due to customer demand.

“It’s a very popular program and so we are continuously wanting to try and add solar power to our mix,” said Kimmel.

They partnered with the Choctaw Nation for this solar farm.

“We wanted to have the opportunity to further invest in solar energy and keep, continue giving back to our Mother Earth and reducing our carbon footprint,” said Director of Utilities for the Choctaw Nation, Stanley Self.

Self said they subscribe to about half of what the farm produces.

“Be good stewards, not only of the economy but also of the environment and make it a better place,” said Self.

He said this is an important project for the nation. With renewable energy becoming more popular, they’re excited to further expand in the future.

“This was just one step that we could make that would make an impact not only for us but for future generations,” said Self.

Construction should begin this summer and by December they expect to have the new solar panels online and in use.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.