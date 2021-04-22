Sherman teen loses leg to cancer

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Austin college has partnered with St. Baldrick’s Foundation, to host the ‘Shave for the Cure’ event. It’s an event aimed at raising money for childhood cancer research.

For one Sherman teenager, this foundation has given him a voice to share his battle with cancer.

“My accomplishment is that I have stayed faithful, and my prayer is that I will continue to stay faithful,” said Michael Gary.

16-year-old Michael Gary is like every other freshman. He loves hanging out with his friends, and making YouTube videos.

In 2017, the leg pain started and Gary was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma.

“If anyone is familiar with the habanero challenge- your entire face feels like it’s on fire, you’re crying and everything. If you know what it feels like, apply that to your whole leg. That’s what it feels like,” Gary said.

After months of chemotherapy he thought he was in the clear, and life went back to normal.

But almost three years later, the cancer came back.

On April 14, his right leg was amputated.

“The idea of amputation, when we were first presented with it seemed scary but with all the trauma he had in his leg with the first round, this will really give him more opportunity as far as mobility, and opportunity to do things he couldn’t do before,” said Gary’s mom Cheryl Gary.

She says it hasn’t stopped Gary from living his life.

“As a mom, when your kid hurts, you hurt too. So for him, to be so positive and so strong in his faith, has been encouraging to me as well,” she said.

“Next year, once I have the prosthesis, I’ll be back to school, I’ll be walking normally,” Gary said. “I’d love to get driving, I’d love to see them again and I’d love to go out and just hangout in the world.”

