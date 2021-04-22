Advertisement

Tom Bean's Kaitlyn Lind signs with AC Volleyball

By KXII Staff
Apr. 21, 2021
TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - It was signing day at Tom Bean High School for volleyball standout Kaitlyn Lind and she is not going far.

Lind signed to play at Austin College, just down the road from her hometown of Tom Bean. She will play for Ed Garza’s ‘Roos in Sherman.

“It’s very surreal to me because I never expected to go somewhere so close to home,” Lind said. “I have always known about Austin College, but I never thought I would end up going there. I am really excited that I am though because everything about it is awesome. It’s everything I ever wanted in a college. I’m so excited to finally know where I going and to go there to play my favorite sport.”

