Van Alstyne’s Smallwood signs with Howard Payne

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Van Alstyne football standout Jake Smallwood signed to play at Howard Payne.

Smallwood has been a big part of Mikeal Miller’s team in Van Alstyne. He is excited about the next step.

“I went on a tour and it was the first college I visited,” Smallwood said. “I went on it and I loved the facility and the coaching. They felt like home.”

