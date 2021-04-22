Van Alstyne’s Smallwood signs with Howard Payne

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Van Alstyne football standout Jake Smallwood signed to play at Howard Payne.

Smallwood has been a big part of Mikeal Miller’s team in Van Alstyne. He is excited about the next step.

“I went on a tour and it was the first college I visited,” Smallwood said. “I went on it and I loved the facility and the coaching. They felt like home.”

