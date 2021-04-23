Advertisement

80 pounds of explosives used in gender reveal, police say

By WBZ staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
KINGSTON, N.H. (WBZ) - Neighbors are irate after a man in New Hampshire decided to blow up explosive material at his baby’s gender reveal party.

It’s a boy, by the way.

People who live near the blast zone were in no mood to celebrate.

The loud boom sent a shockwave through this quiet community around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“I just caught it at the end. It was just a big ‘boom, crack,’” said neighbor Tina Bouraphael. “It was very loud. It just shook my whole porch.”

Bouraphael was on her back porch exercising when the blast stopped her in her tracks.

She said it was so strong that it shook her home’s foundation, causing multiple cracks.

What’s frustrating to her and other neighbors is the cause of the blast.

Police say 80 pounds of a legal, over-the-counter explosive called Tannerite was detonated as part of a gender reveal.

“The word ‘ridiculous’ came to my mind,” Bouraphael said. “It was just incredible.”

Sara Taglieri, also a neighbor, understands it was meant as a celebration, but she says this went too far.

“I’m not upset because I have chalk or confetti blowing my way,” Taglieri said. “I mean, it was an explosion that rocked my house, my neighbor’s, my community and town - just absolutely over the top, ridiculous.”

The blast took place in a large gravel pit on the property of Torromeo Industries.

Police say the man who set off the explosion told them he thought it would be a safe location.

He is now cooperating with the investigation. Police say they’re still trying to determine if charges are warranted.

