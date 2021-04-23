A+ Athlete: Cassidy Harman, Silo

SILO, Okla. (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Cassidy Harman of Silo High School. Cassidy is one of the best basketball players in the area. She helped lead her team to the state finals this season, where she was named to the all-state tournament team.

She has been named all-conference all four years and has been named all state. She has played in the state tournament twice. She also runs cross country, where she was named small school runner of the year. But it has not come easy for this A+ Athlete. She has overcome several knee injuries, three surgeries, and has come back strong every time.

“It has definitely been a challenge,” Harman said. “I have been up to it. I just couldn’t imagine having to stop playing. I love it too much. I have had the greatest support system between the coaches, the students, my friends, my teammates. Everybody has been so supportive throughout it, so it made it a lot easier.”

“In the games that we play, being in the state championship game, it’s loud,” Silo girls assistant coach Bobby Weil said. “It’s hard for us sometimes when they can’t hear us. It’s always great to have a girl on the floor that’s a coach. She has an idea of where they’re supposed to be. If we call something out, she is able to help her teammates on the floor.”

In the classroom, Cassidy’s determination really shines through. She is number one in her class. She’s a member of national honors society, the Beta club, FCA and she has a 4.24 GPA in her college classes. She has been named academic all-state and is the vice president of her class.

“She arrives ready to learn every single day,” Silo English teacher Pam Dellinger said. “She is ready to learn and goes above and beyond. She doesn’t just want to stop with I’m good. Let’s get better.”

“I have challenges that I face on the court that remind me of my school work,” Harman said. “It hasn’t always been easy. There are times where it’s hard. Having to overcome my injuries reminds me that it’s not always easy.”

In her spare time, Cassidy works youth basketball camps, packs meals for youth and raises money for several charities.

