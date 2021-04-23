Choctaw Nation sending inmates to Choctaw Co. jail

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - The Choctaw Nation is now sending inmates to the Choctaw County jail. The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office has worked with Choctaw tribal police for years. Friday they took in about a dozen of their inmates in what Sheriff Terry Park says is huge for the county.

“This, Choctaw Nation using this facility, is a blessing,” said Park.

The Choctaw County jail used to house county inmates as well as inmates for the Department of Corrections.

“We have had that dorm shut down for 5 years when the Department of Corrections pulled all their inmates out of here. We lost about $30,000 to $50,000 a month for the last 5 years,” said Park.

Christie Terry-Ball has worked at the Sheriff’s Office for the past 20 years, the past 15 years as jail administrator. She says the past 5 years have been difficult.

“We were able to financially care for the jail on our own. And since we’ve lost the DOC inmates we lost that income, we’ve used up all of our saved up DOC money and you know we’ve been struggling,” said Terry-Ball.

They had to let go of several jailers and deputies because of lack of funding.

“It’s been very short for the Sheriff’s office as far as patrol division after losing all that money. This here is gonna help tremendously,” said Park.

Park says in the coming weeks, the Choctaw Nation expects to send enough inmates to fill their 60 bed dorm to capacity.

He says the Choctaw Nation is doing this because of their influx of inmates due to the McGirt Supreme Court ruling that the State of Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction in crimes committed on tribal land or involving tribal citizens.

It’ll bring in over $40,000 a month for the Sheriff’s office.

“They promise us that they won’t bring their I mean violent, violent offenders. They’ll bring such things as drugs, shoplifting, domestic violence, burglaries, those types of inmates we’ll be housing in the 60 bed dorm,” said Park.

Park says it’s a win-win situation for the county and the Choctaw Nation by keeping inmates close enough to the tribal court in Durant.

