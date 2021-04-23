Cooke Co. couple arrested in connection to riot at US Capitol Building

(KXII) - A husband and wife from Forestburg were arrested Wednesday by the FBI for their role in the riot in the U.S. Capitol back in January.

Mark Middleton, 51, and Jalise Middleton, 50, face several charges in Washington D.C. including assaulting officers, engaging in physical violence on restricted grounds and obstructing Congress.

Capitol police officer’s body cam footage showed both Mark and Jalise Middleton on the front lines of the riot, face-to-face with capitol police officers.

The FBI case file shows screenshots of the moment Jalise Middleton reached over a metal barricade and grabbed and repeatedly struck a Capitol police officer’s arm.

Cooke County Republican Party Chairman Chris McNamara said Mark Middleton began volunteering with the party in late 2020 and became a precinct chairman around December.

“I knew he went up there for the demonstration but my understanding was he didn’t participate in any of those types of activities and I would say I’m surprised to hear that,” McNamara said.

McNamara said Middleton remains the precinct chairman, an elected position, at this time.

“There’s no mechanism for removing a precinct chairman outside of abandonment of office or becoming ineligible,” McNamara said. “We certainly do not condone or support the things that we’ve seen and what he’s been accused of at all.”

Angela Shenk, a Gainesville resident, said the Middleton’s actions along with others involved in the demonstration are a “reflection on their communities and their families.”

“The crowd got whipped up into this hostility,” Shenk said. “Together in a group they did things that they probably would not have done by themselves.”

Mark Middleton no longer holds his position as an internet provider with NorTex Communications. Angles of Care Home Health in Gainesville said Jalise Middleton no longer holds her positions there either.

Both were released from the Collin County Jail Thursday and remain in federal custody.

