Davis police officer arrested for sexual assault

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - A Davis police officer was arrested around 2 a.m. Friday after a woman told the Murray County Sheriff’s Office her ex-boyfriend had repeatedly sexually assaulted her since October.

25-year-old Dale Smith had been working for the past 6 months as a patrolman for the Davis police.

Deputy Earon Newport led the case. She said after learning of the assault, it took the department 6 hours to get Smith in custody.

Deputy Brandon Eddy said after they got a warrant, the Murray County Sheriff’s Office called Dan Cooper, the Davis police chief.

“He made contact with two supervisors, who then met us at the Turner Falls area where this officer was at working at the time,” Eddy said.

Cooper said Smith was fired as soon as he learned what happened.

“Murray County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigation department on this and we’re going to assist completely with any and all matters they need assistance for,” Cooper said. “They have our full support.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

