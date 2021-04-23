Advertisement

Madill Catholic church reflects on EF2 tornado one year later

A Madill Priest is reflecting back on the EF2 tornado that took two lives and destroyed his...
A Madill Priest is reflecting back on the EF2 tornado that took two lives and destroyed his church and home, one year ago.(kxii)
By Joe Valdez
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A Madill priest is reflecting back on the EF2 tornado that took two lives and destroyed his church and home, one year ago.

“It’s a scary moment, but we live in Oklahoma so I think we’re used to it,” said Father Oby Zunmas with the Madill Holy Cross Catholic Church,” said Zunmas.

Father Oby was on track to celebrate one year of his new church being built in Madill last year. But church members wouldn’t reach that landmark.

A deadly EF2 tornado ripped through town April 22.

Father Oby was in his house on the church’s property moments before it destroyed the church and his home.

“I decided to get into my safe room and less than 30 seconds later, it hit the house,” said Zunmas.

Father Oby said his church family added a safe room six months before the tornado hit Madill.

He said that decision provided the refuge, strength and safety that allowed him to walk away from the storm that killed two people.

“I thank god and I pray for the two people who lost their lives, because I was very fortunate,” said Zunmas.

Father Oby said the church wasn’t a small project, and it took him two years to raise funds.

Parishioner John Ganster said the church mainly took damage outside and on the roof.

“A lot of things inside were not damaged as we thought they would be, but the windows were broken and glass was everywhere,” said Ganster.

The damage to the church has been repaired and Father Oby’s rectory is set to be finished by Christmas.

The Holy Cross has since returned to 100% attendance for mass.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelley Duncan
Ex-Tishomingo teacher’s rape conviction dismissed due to McGirt ruling, case now being prosecuted federally
Katie Palmer
One year after Denison teacher’s death, “Justice for Katie Palmer” movement continues
A Wilson woman got 30 years in prison Wednesday morning after pleading guilty to first degree...
Aunt pleads guilty to first degree manslaughter in death of Wilson toddler
Friends and classmates of Zachary Alvarez wanting a remembrance at graduation for classmate who...
Petition for Denison senior who lost his life to cancer to be remembered at graduation
Michael Gary sits on his couch in his Sherman home
Sherman teen loses leg to cancer

Latest News

Grayson County BBQ restaurants talk about pork and beef prices rising due to pandemic
Pork and beef prices rising due to pandemic
Gordonville man’s truck stolen out of his driveway.
Gordonville man’s truck stolen out of his driveway
Many businesses and homes in Madill were hit, when an EF-2 tornado passed through the town a...
Man survives Madill tornado, recalls his experience 1 year later
Thursday morning the Carter County Health Department announced they received a mobile vaccine...
Carter County health department gets a mobile health care unit