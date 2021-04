(KXII) - Matt Suffal has been named the head football coach of the Dickson Comets.

The Comets did not waste any time in finding their new head coach. In fact,they didn’t have to go very far to find him either. Suffal was most recently an assistant coach at Ardmore with Josh Newby and the Tigers. He was once the head coach at Marietta.

