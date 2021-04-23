Pork and beef prices rising due to pandemic

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - With Covid-19 pandemic still a factor a year later, pork and beef prices are starting to increase once again.

Aaron Vogel of Cackle and Oink BBQ in Sherman and Johnny Doyle of Hickory House Barbeque in Denison both said that they haven’t had a problem with any meat shortages, but instead are seeing prices of both pork and beef increase which they worry could affect their sales if it continues to rise.

Both Vogel and Doyle said this was a problem at the start of the pandemic last year but things had finally started to return to normal.

This month was when they started seeing numbers skyrocket once again.

Vogel said due to Covid if a meat packing plant catches the virus then the facility would have to close which would stop production and once again the demand for the meat would be higher because the supply was lower.

Doyle said if the price for pork and beef continue to rise like they are then he and his staff will have to sit down and talk about what type of meat they would need to start buying and selling for their customers.

Vogel said their expenses are up 40% compared to where they were just a month ago.

“Our brisket prices have gone up $2 a pound which means every pound we sell cost us $4 more per pound cooked,” Vogel said.

Vogel said that his staff isn’t just barbecue cooks, but that they are chefs so he’s confident they can be innovative and creative with their dishes to keep bringing in customers.

