Storms End, Nice for the Weekend!

Strong thunderstorms end overnight and leave us with brisk north winds and a cool start to your Saturday. It will be a jacket-friendly start to the day with winds about 25 mph and lows around 50.

Here’s the good news: clouds clear out and wind dies off by afternoon as highs rise into the lower 70s. Nice! Sunday will be sunny, windy and warm as southerly winds return, expect highs near 80 with strong winds of 20 to 30 mph. Monday should be windy and warm as well.

Thunderstorms return to the forecast Tue-Wed, and a few of these may be severe as the dry line fires up and a cold front comes through. A batch of dry air flows in to give us quiet weather for the end of next week and next weekend.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Decreasing clouds, quite breezy, nice!

Sunday: Sunny, windy

Monday: Mostly sunny, windy

Tuesday: 40% Thunderstorms, windy

Wednesday: 60% Thunderstorms

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Sunny skies

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority