Advertisement

Storms End, Nice for the Weekend!

Rain ends before sunrise
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Strong thunderstorms end overnight and leave us with brisk north winds and a cool start to your Saturday. It will be a jacket-friendly start to the day with winds about 25 mph and lows around 50.

Here’s the good news: clouds clear out and wind dies off by afternoon as highs rise into the lower 70s. Nice! Sunday will be sunny, windy and warm as southerly winds return, expect highs near 80 with strong winds of 20 to 30 mph. Monday should be windy and warm as well.

Thunderstorms return to the forecast Tue-Wed, and a few of these may be severe as the dry line fires up and a cold front comes through. A batch of dry air flows in to give us quiet weather for the end of next week and next weekend.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday:  Decreasing clouds, quite breezy, nice!

Sunday: Sunny, windy

Monday: Mostly sunny, windy

Tuesday: 40% Thunderstorms, windy

Wednesday: 60% Thunderstorms

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Sunny skies

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

Most Read

Shelley Duncan
Ex-Tishomingo teacher’s rape conviction dismissed due to McGirt ruling, case now being prosecuted federally
Katie Palmer
One year after Denison teacher’s death, “Justice for Katie Palmer” movement continues
A Wilson woman got 30 years in prison Wednesday morning after pleading guilty to first degree...
Aunt pleads guilty to first degree manslaughter in death of Wilson toddler
Friends and classmates of Zachary Alvarez wanting a remembrance at graduation for classmate who...
Petition for Denison senior who lost his life to cancer to be remembered at graduation

Latest News

KXII Weather Authority
A few sprinkles today, Heavy rain potential tomorrow
Ardmore street flooding
Heavy rains bring flash floods to Texoma
High winds damaged a vacant building in downtown Ardmore Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Storms leave trail of damage, thousands without power across Texoma
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast