Storms End, Nice for the Weekend!
Rain ends before sunrise
Strong thunderstorms end overnight and leave us with brisk north winds and a cool start to your Saturday. It will be a jacket-friendly start to the day with winds about 25 mph and lows around 50.
Here’s the good news: clouds clear out and wind dies off by afternoon as highs rise into the lower 70s. Nice! Sunday will be sunny, windy and warm as southerly winds return, expect highs near 80 with strong winds of 20 to 30 mph. Monday should be windy and warm as well.
Thunderstorms return to the forecast Tue-Wed, and a few of these may be severe as the dry line fires up and a cold front comes through. A batch of dry air flows in to give us quiet weather for the end of next week and next weekend.
Here’s the seven day:
Saturday: Decreasing clouds, quite breezy, nice!
Sunday: Sunny, windy
Monday: Mostly sunny, windy
Tuesday: 40% Thunderstorms, windy
Wednesday: 60% Thunderstorms
Thursday: Mostly sunny
Friday: Sunny skies
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / Weather Authority