Advertisement

Tip from ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ closes 2010 Louisiana cold case

Dernell Nelson, 35, was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder for the 2010 murders of...
Dernell Nelson, 35, was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder for the 2010 murders of Hermania Ellsworth and Charles Davis, police said.(Kenner Police via WVUE)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A LaPlace man is behind bars after a tip from a television show helped detectives close a decade-old double homicide cold case.

According to the Kenner Police Department, Dernell Nelson, 35, was arrested Thursday on two counts of first-degree murder for the 2010 murders of Hermania Ellsworth and Charles Davis.

In June of 2010, police say Ellsworth and Davis were found shot multiple times before crashing a vehicle into a tree in the 700 block of Farrar Street in Kenner, Louisiana. The couple was pronounced dead on scene.

The couple’s three-year-old son was found in the backseat, injured from the impact of the crash.

Kenner Police re-opened the investigation in March after receiving a tip from the television documentary series “Unsolved Mysteries.”

Detectives were able to connect Nelson to the homicide by DNA and additional circumstantial evidence.

Officials believe Nelson may also be responsible for a July 2010 double homicide where Herbert Glass and Lynette Williams, who lived in the same block of Farrar Street, were found shot to death and bound by duct tape, floating in Lake Ponchartrain.

Officials believe both homicide cases are related and Kenner detectives have been in contact with St. Tammany Parish investigators.

Additional arrests are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kenner Police at 504-712-2222 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelley Duncan
Ex-Tishomingo teacher’s rape conviction dismissed due to McGirt ruling, case now being prosecuted federally
Katie Palmer
One year after Denison teacher’s death, “Justice for Katie Palmer” movement continues
A Wilson woman got 30 years in prison Wednesday morning after pleading guilty to first degree...
Aunt pleads guilty to first degree manslaughter in death of Wilson toddler
KXII Weather Authority
Storms End, Nice for the Weekend!
Friends and classmates of Zachary Alvarez wanting a remembrance at graduation for classmate who...
Petition for Denison senior who lost his life to cancer to be remembered at graduation

Latest News

Michael Caro, 34, faces charges of simple assault and battery and disorderly conduct after he...
Walmart customer accused of attacking teenaged employee over mask policy
Walmart has required customers to wear masks at all stores since July.
16-year-old Walmart employee recalls alleged attack over mask policy
Samuel Gallardo, now 52, was convicted of DUI causing death or serious bodily injury in 1992....
Nevada fugitive caught in Mexico after 27 years in hiding
Police say three victims were taken to hospitals and one was treated at the scene, but that...
Police: ‘Ghost gun’ used in San Diego shooting that killed 1, injured 4
Oklahoma federal grand jury returned 90 indictments that will be moved from state to federal...
Federal government takes over 90 felony cases from Oklahoma