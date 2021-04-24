Community enjoys Denison Doc Holliday Festival

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison hosted their 5th annual Doc Holliday Festival in their downtown area Saturday afternoon.

“It’s a big day for the city of Denison and we appreciate it and we like to be involved in it,” Reenactor Donald Babb said.

People from all over the state came out to take part in the reenactments, shop, eat food, and enjoy the history of Doc Holliday.

“Oh awesome, this group of people in Denison are so friendly and welcoming and it’s fun to be here,” Heroes of the Old West Karon Kalange said.

Kalange and her group, Heroes of the Old West, are originally from Fort Worth and travel all over the state to reenact gun fights for Doc festivals like this.

They said Denison is always the biggest crowd they see when they perform.

“It’s a great event, a lot of fun, this is our favorite, this is our big event every year, the other events we get, we don’t get near as a crowd that we get here in Denison every year,” Kalange said.

First timers of the event, Jay Hobbs and Breeya Anderson, said they were most excited about the food.

“We like old western movies, you know the cowboy culture so we figured we would come down here, learn a little bit about Doc and eat some good food supposed to be a really nice day so we are excited about that,” Jay Hobbs and Breeya Anderson said.

Last year the event was cancelled due to the pandemic, and if people weren’t comfortable coming out today, they had a livestream option available online.

Donald Babb has taken part in the reenactments every year that he could because he likes to see his friends from all over.

“It’s nice to you know rekindle our old comradeship and enjoy and have a great time,” Babb said.

