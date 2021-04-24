Federal government takes over 90 felony cases from Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KXII) - The federal government has taken over 90 felony cases that the state of Oklahoma can no longer prosecute.

That includes murders, rapes and many other serious crimes involving native Americans.

These cases were originally being charged in state court but due to the McGirt / U-S Supreme Court ruling, are now being tried in federal court.

Of those 90 indictments, 14 remain sealed because the defendants have not been arrested.

Atleast seven of the cases are from the Texoma region.

To just name a couple, Charles Michael Cooper is a Chickasaw Nation member who is convicted for the 2016 death of Cindy Allen, Cooper faces five charges including murder, arson and aggravated sexual abuse.

Jimmy Louis Northcutt Jr., from Allen OK is charged with murder of Brian Doherty in 2019, along with several other charges.

And Cory Boykin of Tishomingo is charged with murder for beating his girlfriend to death this past November.

According to the Acting United States Attorney, Christopher Wilson, the Eastern District of Oklahoma normally prosecutes around 100 felony cases each year.

They had 90 in this one Grand Jury session alone, that’s an unprecedented number for the Eastern District.

