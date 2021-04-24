Advertisement

Tishomingo hires Drinkard to lead Track/XC

Tishomingo Indians Logo
Tishomingo Indians Logo(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KXII) - Tishomingo has hired Trey Drinkard to lead the girls track team and the boys and girls cross country teams.

Drinkard returns to his alma-mater after he was previously thought to be going to Mill Creek to coach there after returning to the area from New Mexico. He now ends up back to where it all started, in Tishomingo.

Drinkard will not be leading the girls basketball team as previously reported.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelley Duncan
Ex-Tishomingo teacher’s rape conviction dismissed due to McGirt ruling, case now being prosecuted federally
Katie Palmer
One year after Denison teacher’s death, “Justice for Katie Palmer” movement continues
A Wilson woman got 30 years in prison Wednesday morning after pleading guilty to first degree...
Aunt pleads guilty to first degree manslaughter in death of Wilson toddler
KXII Weather Authority
Storms End, Nice for the Weekend!
Friends and classmates of Zachary Alvarez wanting a remembrance at graduation for classmate who...
Petition for Denison senior who lost his life to cancer to be remembered at graduation

Latest News

Whitesboro wrestler Phillips competes at State
Whitesboro wrestler competes at State
A+ Athlete: Cassidy Harman, Silo
A+ Athlete: Cassidy Harman, Silo
Grayson softball celebrates McBayer's birthday
Grayson softball celebrates McBayer's birthday
Whitesboro wrestler Phillips competes at State
Whitesboro wrestler Phillips competes at State