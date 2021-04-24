Tishomingo hires Drinkard to lead Track/XC

(KXII) - Tishomingo has hired Trey Drinkard to lead the girls track team and the boys and girls cross country teams.

Drinkard returns to his alma-mater after he was previously thought to be going to Mill Creek to coach there after returning to the area from New Mexico. He now ends up back to where it all started, in Tishomingo.

Drinkard will not be leading the girls basketball team as previously reported.

