Advertisement

US pledges medical aid for India to combat surge

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is pledging immediate medical aid to India to help combat its surge in coronavirus cases.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke by phone Sunday with his Indian counterpart, Ajit Doval, and expressed sympathy and support.

According to the White House statement, the U.S. is “working around the clock” to immediately deploy to India drug treatments, rapid diagnostic COVID-19 testing kits, ventilators and personal protective equipment and will seek to provide oxygen supplies as well.

A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 reacts at a crematorium in Jammu, India, Sunday,...
A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 reacts at a crematorium in Jammu, India, Sunday, April 25, 2021. India's crematoriums and burial grounds are being overwhelmed by the devastating new surge of infections tearing through the populous country with terrifying speed, depleting the supply of life-saving oxygen to critical levels and leaving patients to die while waiting in line to see doctors.(AP Photo/Channi Anand)

The White House says it had identified sources of raw material urgently needed for India’s manufacture of the Covishield vaccine and will make that available. The U.S. also intends to pay for an expansion of manufacturing capability for BioE, the vaccine manufacturer in India, so it can ramp up and produce at least 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2022.

A team of U.S. public health advisers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and USAID will also be sent to assist Indian officials.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma federal grand jury returned 90 indictments that will be moved from state to federal...
Federal government takes over 90 felony cases from Oklahoma
Cooke Co. couple arrested in connection to riot at US Capitol Building.
Cooke Co. couple arrested in connection to riot at US Capitol Building
A Davis police officer was arrested around 2 a.m. Friday after a woman told the Murray County...
Davis police officer arrested for sexual assault
A wind farm turbine in Johnson County caught fire, after it was struck by lighting during...
Wind turbine struck by lighting, catches fire
It's because of their influx of inmates due to the McGirt Supreme Court ruling.
Choctaw Nation sending inmates to Choctaw Co. jail

Latest News

Biden pushing infrastructure, nearing 100th day
This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement,...
6 killed, 10 hurt in fiery van crash on Georgia interstate
People gather for a "Celebration of Life Memorial" for rapper DMX at Barclays Center, Saturday,...
Loved ones remember DMX at homegoing celebration
An Oscar statue design on a red carpet backdrop is pictured at Union Station, one of the...
With no crowds, new venue, reinvented Oscars set for takeoff