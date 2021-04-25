Federal and state governments recognized Ratliff City volunteer first responders and Carter County agencies

RATLIFF CITY, Okla. (KXII) - Ratliff City volunteer first responders and Carter County agencies were recognized Saturday for their efforts during the Pandemic and winter storm.

“The Volunteers do the same thing, they have the same requirements and they do it for the love of their community and the commitment in their heart , but it takes all of us to do it,” said Ratliff City Police Chief Robert Thornton.

Around 47 people including Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Carter County Emergency Management, Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Services, Ratliff City Police and Volunteer Fire Department and civilians were honored.

Chief Thornton said medals, ribbons and certificates came from the federal and Oklahoma governments.

“That is really showing that the Government is paying attention and listening,” said Thornton.

Among those being awarded with a certificate of recognition from Oklahoma State Representative Tammy Townley’s office is Fox High School Student Dillion Burns.

Burns said he and other students assisted the local departments loading and unloading packages of water in February.

“We had to get all of the water, like get the tractor and stuff and load them up on the trailer and then we had to haul them up there to Tatums and Hennepin,” said Burns.

Thornton said the U.S. The Department of Health and Human Services gave out awards to Ratliff City volunteers in region six, Oklahoma, for the very first time.

Volunteer firefighter and EMT Curtis Hay was among those who were given the COVID-19 first responder certificate.

“I’m appreciative, but there’s a lot of people who did a lot of things, so I’m one person among many,” said Hay.

Thornton said the families and local business were also recognized for supporting local volunteers.

