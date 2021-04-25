Wind turbine struck by lighting, catches fire

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A wind farm turbine in Johnson County caught fire, after it was struck by lighting during Friday night’s storms.

The turbine in Mill Creek stood over two miles east of the nearest road, Highway 1, but caused no danger to the public.

Emergency management responders say it was struck by lightning just after midnight and took responders nearly three hours to put out.

Officials say the turbine is completely destroyed, and will cost anywhere between $2 to 5 million to be replaced.

According to the Washington post, Oklahoma is tied with Florida for states with the most lightning strikes at 83.4 lightning flashes per square kilometer.

