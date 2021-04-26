Footloose Festival celebrates true events that inspired Hollywood movie

ELMORE CITY, Okla. (KXII) - People from all over laced up their dancing shoes to be a part of the Footloose Festival in Elmore City on Saturday.

“I saw this event on Facebook and I’m a big fan of Footloose and I like dancing and I thought it would be fun to check this event here,” said Jacob Potvin, a dancing connoisseur and Footloose fan who traveled from Kansas.

“We get jiggy with it anytime we can!” said Lisa Rollings, an Elmore City High School student from the ’80s.

Rollings, also the festival coordinator said that wasn’t always the case. She said public dancing was banned and has been banned since the founding of the city in 1898.

“We asked why we can’t have a prom? And they said it was illegal to dance,” said Rollings.

Rollings and a group of 85 juniors and seniors petitioned to have their very first school dance. The students eventually won their case with a little help from Rollings.

“My dad just happened to be the mayor, so he took care of the ordinance and just kinda disappeared off the books,” said Rollings.

She said the dance was heard around the country.

Susie Williams was a senior at the dance and said their story even inspired the movie “Footloose.”

“It was awesome, we had a lot of reporters and tv cameras on us, a lot of interviews and we were in people’s magazines.” said Williams.

Williams and her friend and dance partner, Richard Christian were on the floor when “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin broke out to start off the night.

“When the first song came on I wanted to dance and he was sitting there doing nothing, so I grabbed him and said we’re going to dance,” said Williams grabbing Christian.

