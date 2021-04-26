Advertisement

Harris to tell UN body it’s time to prep for next pandemic

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will make the case before United Nations members on Monday that now is the time for global leaders to begin putting the serious work into how they will respond to the next global pandemic.

The virtual address, Harris’ second to a U.N. body since her inauguration, will come as the United States makes progress on vaccinating the public and much of the world struggles to acquire vaccines.

“At the same time that the world works to get through this pandemic, we also know that we must prepare for the next,” Harris will say, according to excerpts of the speech obtained by The Associated Press. The speech will be co-hosted by U.N. permanent representatives of Argentina, Japan, Norway and South Africa.

The Biden administration will mark its first 100 days in office this week. President Joe Biden is scheduled to address Congress on Wednesday and is certain to highlight the headway his administration has made in responding to the worst public health crisis in the U.S. in more than a century.

Harris, according to the excerpts, will broadly outline how the administration thinks the U.S. and other nations should consider focusing their attention. The steps include improving accessibility to health systems, investing in science, health workers and the well-being of women, and surging capacity for personal protective equipment and vaccine and test manufacturing.

Harris says much has been learned over the last year about pandemic preparedness and response but that it would be unwise to rest easy.

“We have been reminded that the status quo is not nearly good enough, and that innovation is indeed the path forward,” Harris says.

Biden’s ambassador to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, is also scheduled to deliver remarks at Monday’s virtual event and intends to call on nations to “build the pandemic preparedness architecture for the future.”

“The takeaway from this past year is clear: The world barely withstood this pandemic,” Thomas-Greenfield says in excerpts of her prepared remarks. “We must be ready for the next.”

___

Associated Press writer Darlene Superville contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wind farm turbine in Johnson County caught fire, after it was struck by lighting during...
Wind turbine struck by lighting, catches fire
Cooke Co. couple arrested in connection to riot at US Capitol Building.
Cooke Co. couple arrested in connection to riot at US Capitol Building
People from all over laced up their dancing shoes to be a part of the Footloose Festival in...
Footloose Festival celebrates true events that inspired Hollywood movie
Ratliff City volunteer first responders and Carter County agencies were recognized Saturday for...
Federal and state governments recognized Ratliff City volunteer first responders and Carter County agencies
Community comes out to celebrate 5th annual Doc Holliday festival on Saturday
Community enjoys Denison Doc Holliday Festival

Latest News

The CDC says summer camps can happen this year, but mask-wearing and social distancing should...
CDC issues new COVID-19 guidelines for summer camps
FILE - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the...
Apple announces 1st East Coast campus in North Carolina
FILE - This photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Supreme Court to take up right to carry gun for self-defense
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
Families of eligible children would receive $6.82 per child for each weekday. That adds up to...
Biden expanding summer food program for 34 million schoolchildren