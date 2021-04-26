OK, TX resume using Johnson & Johnson vaccine

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Sunday the CDC ended a temporary pause on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Shots were put on hold after 15 women developed a rare blood clot. On Sunday, Texas resumed the vaccine, and Monday the Oklahoma Department of Health announced they will start using the single dose shot again.

The CDC said 8 million doses of the Janssen vaccine were given out, and 15 women developed a rare blood clot condition in the weeks after.

The CDC said looking at the data, the vaccine is far more likely to help you than to hurt you, so the pause ended.

“Moving forward, we will begin providing Johnson and Johnson to patients that choose that vaccine,” Carter County Health Department Regional Director Mendy Spohn said.

Spohn said during the pause, the FDA looked over data and focused on teaching the public about what to look for, and told doctors what to do if they saw the clotting.

“An unrelenting headache,” Spohn said. “Dizziness, loss of bearings, those types of things.”

Spohn said even if you didn’t get the Janssen vaccine, those are symptoms that you should see a doctor for regardless.

She said the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others from the virus.

“Taking the vaccine is the best thing we can do to get past this pandemic and be able to fight off any future peaks that we might see for COVID-19,” Spohn said.

Spohn said the pause shouldn’t discourage you from getting a vaccine, it’s an example of how seriously the FDA takes the safety of the vaccine.

“They want safe vaccines, so anytime there’s a question of the safety of a vaccine, they pull it and look at it. So really it should inspire confidence in the process.”

Spohn said vaccine demand is low, so the health department is working to educate.

“Trying to listen to what are the hesitations, what are the questions that the public has about the vaccine, and be able to answer those in a way that makes them feel good about getting the vaccine,” Spohn said.

To learn more about the vaccine or ask questions, visit coronavirus.oklahoma.gov or call 211.

