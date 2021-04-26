Pauls Valley Soldier missing for decades to be laid to rest next week

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - It took nearly 77 years for Army Private Ballard McCurley to return home to Pauls Valley.

“I’m surprised and relieved that our family is finally getting closure and he can finally be home with his family,” said April Fordsham, McCurley’s great granddaughter..

According to the Department of Defense, the Army declared McCurely unrecoverable when the 34-year-old unknowingly set off an enemy land mine in Germany and was declared killed during World War II.

Frodsham said he worked in infantry during the Battle of the Hurtgen Forest.

“They couldn’t find him and then they found his remains in the area where he was working,” said Frodsham.

Thanks to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, his remains were recovered and accounted for in June 2019.

Frodsham said the Department of Defense was able to test her family’s DNA to find McCurley.

“Who would’ve thought that he would be coming home,” said Frodsham.

She said the next step to bring McCurley back to Oklahoma on the week of his burial, May 8th.

“My grandfather never thought it would be a possibility either, and I just wished my grandfather was still here to see this day come,” said Frodsham.

She said the military and the Choctaw Color Guard will honor McCurley at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Pauls Valley.

“Don’t lose hope, if you have a loved one missing in action, there’s hope and a chance they will be found,” said Frodsham.

She says he will be reunited with wife and children.

