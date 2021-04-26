Sherman fashionista ranks 4th in the state for her designs

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman High School student is taking her passion for fashion to boost her out of the classroom, and into her career.

“(This is a) Beautiful two-piece dress, with an optional third piece, called strutting the runway,” said Carina Mata.

The Sherman High School junior says she made the dress it for her 18th birthday.

“I remember when I was little, I got one of those play sewing machines, and I would make clothes for my dolls,” Mata said.

It’s a dress that ranked first place in the regional Fashion Construction Competition, and took 4th place in the state of Texas.

“About 60 or 70 hours, not including the time it took to make the fabric and then the extra time to fix some of the mistakes I made,” said Mata.

She says she’s always been interested in sewing, but her fashion construction skills blossomed in the classroom.

“I didn’t realize I wanted to make a career out of this until I joined the class. My teacher helped me, and after that I knew I wanted to pursue a career in this,” said Mata.

“It’s a lot of fun, especially when they have the desire, and they really want to do it- whether they want to get into fashion design, or fashion merchandising,” said Sherman High School Fashion Design Teacher Verna Sharer.

Mata plans to attend the Fashion Institution of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles when she graduates, she’s already been accepted as a junior.

In the meantime, she’s working with the college to create a fashion design club at the high school, with the hopes of inspiring other students to chase their dreams.

“Just go for it,” Mata said. “I feel like that’s why people are so afraid of the fashion industry, because they don’t know how competitive it’s going to be but you have to just try.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.