Soggy Times Ahead

Satrad shows a big shield of clouds over Texoma, this plus strong southerly winds will keep it warm tonight with lows in the 60s.

Water vapor imagery shows the upper low now off of the California coast, it will slowly but steadily move eastward and send several ripples of energy through Texoma skies. Each will generate scattered pockets of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms beginning Tuesday night and ending Thursday.

Weather Alert for a few marginally severe storms Tue-Wed, but mainly a heavy rain event.

Futurecast shows a few thunderstorms possible Tuesday, coverage and intensity increases Tuesday night and especially by the time we get to Wednesday night. A cold front passes and the upper trough shuffles off to the east by Thursday, leaving us with dry winds in time for the weekend. Some decent rain is expected with many areas getting one to three inches of precipitation by the time it ends Thursday.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: 30% Thunderstorms afternoon, 60% night, windy

Wednesday: 80% Rain/thunderstorms heavy at times

Thursday: 60% Rain morning, ending afternoon, breezy and cooler

Friday: Mostly sunny and windy

Saturday: Clear, becoming breezy p.m.

Sunday: Sunny, windy

Monday: Increasing clouds, windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority