Advertisement

California man hospitalized with clot after J&J vaccination

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - University of California, San Francisco officials say a man in his 30s is recuperating after developing a rare blood clot in his leg within two weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

UCSF says the man was admitted 13 days after receiving the vaccination and should be released shortly.

Federal officials lifted an 11-day pause on use of the single-shot vaccine Friday, saying the benefits outweighed the risks.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Friday had reported the rare clotting condition in 15 people, all women, after 8 million doses were administered nationally. Three of the women, most of whom were under age 50, died, and seven remain hospitalized.

The rare kind of blood clot forms in unusual places, such as veins that drain blood from the brain, and in patients with abnormally low levels of the platelets that form clots. Symptoms of the unusual clots, dubbed “thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome,” include severe headaches a week or two after the J&J vaccination — not right away — as well as abdominal pain and nausea.

Anyone experiencing such symptoms after receiving the J&J vaccine should seek medical attention.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff members at Gunter ISD are on administrative leave after inappropriate actions between...
Parents at Gunter ISD concerned after racial incidents
A wind farm turbine in Johnson County caught fire, after it was struck by lighting during...
Wind turbine struck by lighting, catches fire
People from all over laced up their dancing shoes to be a part of the Footloose Festival in...
Footloose Festival celebrates true events that inspired Hollywood movie
Cooke Co. couple arrested in connection to riot at US Capitol Building.
Cooke Co. couple arrested in connection to riot at US Capitol Building
It took nearly 77 years for Army Private Ballard McCurley to return home to Pauls Valley. Now,...
Pauls Valley Soldier missing for decades to be laid to rest next week

Latest News

Two Denison schools lock down after man makes verbal threat.
Two Denison schools lock down after man makes verbal threat
In this Monday, June 22, 2020, file photo, Metropolitan Police Department bicycle division...
DC police department hit by apparent extortion attack
A Bryan County family is without a home after it got struck by lightning in Friday night’s storm.
Lightning hit Colbert home causing fire during Friday’s storm
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
US population slows to smallest gain since Depression