Community Youth Services raising money to build bigger campus

The Community Youth Services of Southern Oklahoma launched a fundraiser on April 8th to raise money for their new campus.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Community Youth Services of Southern Oklahoma (previously known as the Community Children’s Shelter) launched a fundraiser on April 8th to raise money for their new campus. The non profit’s two largest services are providing children who don’t have a home with a place to sleep and eat, and providing them with mental health services.

Executive director Kaylyn Weldon Gary said the non profit needs more space because at the current building, they’ve had to turn away homeless children.

“That means we’re on a pretty tight time crunch to raise these monies,” Weldon Gary said. “But we are very excited, because the new campus will allow us to provide shelter or residential emergency resource center to up to 22 children and currently we are maxed out at ten.”

Community Youth Services cared for about 130 children each year for the past five years.

They hope to raise five hundred thousand dollars for the new building. They bought land behind the Hardy-Murphy Coliseum in Ardmore, and they want to break ground in the fall.

Donate to the capital fund here.

