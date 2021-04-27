Flood Watches Posted

We have a Weather Alert for flood potential as well as a few severe storms overnight through Thursday morning. Maximum chance of severe will be Wednesday evening. Wednesday severe threat: A few pockets of hail or gusty winds are possible, tornado risk is not zero but is low, and flooding is the primary threat.

Meanwhile, strong southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph, sometimes higher, will continue overnight, it’s a warm night in the forecast with lows only falling into the upper 60s.

Water vapor imagery shows intense thunderstorms along the dry line to our west, and the core of the large upper level circulation still over Arizona. Until that clears up Thursday, we’ll have occasional heavy showers and thunderstorms. Futurecast depicts on and off rain overnight but even more so on Wednesday, maximum threat for severe will be Wednesday evening, a cold front passes Thursday morning and rain should end by afternoon. Excessive rainfall of several inches may occur in some areas.

The weekend looks dry and mild with cool-ish overnight lows coupled with generous sunshine amidst seasonably warm daytime highs.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: 80% Rain/thunderstorms heavy at times

Thursday: 50% Rain morning, ending afternoon, breezy and cooler

Friday: Sunny and breezy

Saturday: Sunny and breezy

Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy

Monday: Increasing clouds, windy

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority