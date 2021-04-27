Grayson’s Hallie Holland extends career with College of Idaho signing

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grayson College softball player Hallie Holland signed with College of Idaho to extend her college playing career.

Holland has helped the Lady Vikings to a regional championship season. She is excited to continue playing at a four-year school.

“It’s really exciting for me to know where I’m going to go next year,” Holland said. “I’m ready to start the next chapter and excited to keep moving on and keep playing softball.”

