Advertisement

Lightning hit Colbert home causing fire during Friday’s storm

By Meredith McCown
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - A Bryan County family’s home is unlivable after it got struck by lightning in Friday night’s storm.

Firefighters say by the time they got there, it was already engulfed in flames.

Cartwright Fire Chief Jeff Christman says crews arrived around 6:30 p.m. Friday after lightning hit the home on Cordell Street.

He says the people who lived there weren’t home when it happened and no one was injured.

The home is a total loss.

Bobby Thompson lives next door and says he felt his walls tremble.

“We’d had a couple lightning strikes nearby, but this one was extremely loud and close,” Thompson said.

He was eating dinner and had just started watching the 6 p.m. news when he heard the lightning.

About 30 minutes later, he heard sirens, so he went to look outside.

“And then when I came out and saw that house burning. I knew what had happened,” Thompson said. “And the house was pretty well engulfed, the roof was.”

Thompson says Friday’s storm affected other neighbors too with electrical outages happening all over.

He said one neighbor’s router was fried, another’s TV and VCR and another family’s power.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wind farm turbine in Johnson County caught fire, after it was struck by lighting during...
Wind turbine struck by lighting, catches fire
People from all over laced up their dancing shoes to be a part of the Footloose Festival in...
Footloose Festival celebrates true events that inspired Hollywood movie
Cooke Co. couple arrested in connection to riot at US Capitol Building.
Cooke Co. couple arrested in connection to riot at US Capitol Building
It took nearly 77 years for Army Private Ballard McCurley to return home to Pauls Valley. Now,...
Pauls Valley Soldier missing for decades to be laid to rest next week
Ratliff City volunteer first responders and Carter County agencies were recognized Saturday for...
Federal and state governments recognized Ratliff City volunteer first responders and Carter County agencies

Latest News

Two Denison schools lock down after man makes verbal threat.
Two Denison schools lock down after man makes verbal threat
Staff members at Gunter ISD are on administrative leave after inappropriate actions between...
Parents at Gunter ISD concerned after racial incidents
A Sherman High School student is taking her passion for fashion to boost her out of the...
Sherman fashionista ranks 4th in the state for her designs
OK, TX resume using Johnson & Johnson vaccine