Man hospitalized after being trampled by cow in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A man was taken to the hospital after getting trampled by a cow Monday in Durant.

According to the Bryan County Animal Hospital, a man took his cow there around lunchtime.

They said the cow got out, stepped on him, and he was taken to a Durant hospital.

They said Durant police and fire were called, and the cow was brought back and locked inside the gates.

No word yet on the condition of his injuries.

