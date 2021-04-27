Oklahoma now a Second Amendment sanctuary state

OKLAHOMA CITY (KXII) - Governor Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 631 into law Monday, making Oklahoma what is referred to as a “second amendment sanctuary.”

The ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary State Act’ states that any order demanding the confiscation, buyback or surrender of firearms infringes upon Oklahomans’ Second Amendment rights.

The measure prevents the confiscation of guns from residents in the state due to any new county, state or federal laws, executive actions or court orders passed, according to FOX 25 in Oklahoma City.

