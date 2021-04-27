Old Sher-Den Mall site to be redeveloped

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - If you remember the old Sher-Den Mall on Texoma Parkway, the site could soon see a new life.

Sherman Planning & Zoning has approved the preliminary plats for redevelopment.

A mix of both retail and residential properties will fill the 44-acre plot of land near the northeast corner of Texoma Parkway and US Highway 82.

Mayor David Plyer says Sher-Den Mall is a place he remembers fondly.

“I spent many hours at the GoldMine like a lot of other kids at the time did, so little bit of a special place,” Plyler said. “We’re glad to see that the property is being developed. There’s going to be pad sites facing Texoma Parkway, and then individual homes and multi family housing as well.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.