OSBI offers reward in McCurtain Co. suspicious death

Crystal Johnson
Crystal Johnson(OSBI)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (OSBI) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the death of Crystal Johnson on June 18, 2020. 

The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the OSBI after a woman was found dead around 3 a.m. on Jasper Hollow Road southwest of Tom, Okla. The woman was later identified as Johnson (40) who is from Wickes, Arkansas. 

Anyone who was traveling in the area around 3 a.m. on June 18, 2020 or anyone with information about Johnson’s death is asked to contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.

Posted by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation - Authorized Page on Monday, April 26, 2021

