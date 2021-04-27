Ravia city works building destroyed in fire

RAVIA, Okla. (KXII) - A fire in Ravia early this morning destroyed a city building and equipment.

You can still smell the smoke in Ravia. Around 4:30 Tuesday morning, the Ravia fire department was called out for a structure fire. When they arrived, they found this city works building up in flames.

“All in all the building and the contents are pretty much a total loss,” said Ravia assistant fire chief, John Rogers.

Rogers said a passerby saw flames coming out of the building. Crews from Ravia and Tishomingo were able to control the fire in about 40 minutes. Residents nearby said around the time of the call, they heard loud booms that shook the ground.

“There was hydraulic fluid, gas tanks diesel stored in some skids and more than likely it was those explosions. A lot of times when you have a fire that hot tires will explode off of vehicles, off of tractors and backhoe so that was likely what they heard,” said Rogers.

The fire was contained to the city works building. The state fire marshal was out Tuesday afternoon investigating a cause.

“The metal is deformed and the I-beam is actually melted and deformed the I-beams so it was hot enough to cook that steel so temperatures were really, really hot in there,” said Rogers.

Rogers says even though no one was hurt, the city will suffer a great loss.

“The city works works out of this building. They had a city vehicle, backhoe, tractor, water jet for the city septic all of that was a total loss along with tools and hand tools,” said Rogers.

The city water department office also worked out of the building.

“I’m sure the city council will have an emergency meeting, try to come up with a plan of action to see what they’re gonna have to do to make sure the city water and residents of town are gonna continue to receive water. And I imagine there will be some outsourcing until some equipment can be replaced,” said Rogers.

The city did not have a comment on the incident.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.