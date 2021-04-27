Springer school bus caught on video failing to stop at railroad track

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A Gene Autry man recently took a video of a Springer school bus driving through a railroad crossing as a train could be heard nearby.

Robert Gilio said it wasn’t the first time he’d seen a Springer bus drive through.

“Last week I witnessed them, they also didn’t stop at these railroad tracks, so I went ahead and got my phone,” Gilio said. “Sure enough, he just kept right on going when he got to the railroad track.”

Oklahoma law states school buses have to come to a complete stop 15-50 feet away from train tracks-even if they don’t have any kids on the bus.

“It’s about 7 or 7:05 in the morning,” Gilio said. “They may not have any kids on the bus at that time, but that doesn’t matter. They’re supposed to stop, look and listen.”

Gilio said as a former truck driver, he knows how dangerous bad driving habits can be.

“it gets to be a habit,” Gilio said. “Next thing you know you’re coming up here one day, and that habit takes over. And you can’t stop, and you’re in a position where you really can’t gas on it and go and get out of the way. And these signals... from time to time they don’t work.”

Springer superintendent Cynthia Hunter said the incident has been addressed with the employee and the district will provide more training to bus drivers. She said she can’t say much more because it was a personnel issue, but she didn;t think any children were at risk of harm during the incident.

“I don’t think he should be driving a bus anymore,” Gilio said. “This isn’t the first time I’ve gotten it on video and this isn’t the first time I’ve expressed my concern about it. It’s obviously a habit.”

