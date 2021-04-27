Traffic pattern update: HWY 75 in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - If you’re a frequent driver on US 75 through Sherman, you’ll want to know about another new traffic pattern change: Center St. underpass.

Tuesday, drivers will no longer be able to drive through Center street under the bridge on HWY 75.

The Texas Department of Transportation says this will allow for reconstruction of the main lanes and bridge.

Next week, southbound lanes on 75 will shift onto frontage road, and transition back to main lanes.

