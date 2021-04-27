Advertisement

Two Denison schools lock down after man makes verbal threat

Two Denison schools lock down after man makes verbal threat.
Two Denison schools lock down after man makes verbal threat.(KXII)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Two Denison schools went into lock down for a few minutes Monday while students were on campus after a man in the area made verbal threats.

Police searched for a man around the area of Mayes Elementary School after a parent of an elementary school student called the police.

Both B McDaniel Intermediate and Mayes Elementary School went into lockdown for three minutes before getting the all clear from police around 3:30 Monday afternoon after they arrested the man.

No one was injured during the incident. Denison Police cannot confirm exactly what kind of threats the man was making.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wind farm turbine in Johnson County caught fire, after it was struck by lighting during...
Wind turbine struck by lighting, catches fire
People from all over laced up their dancing shoes to be a part of the Footloose Festival in...
Footloose Festival celebrates true events that inspired Hollywood movie
Cooke Co. couple arrested in connection to riot at US Capitol Building.
Cooke Co. couple arrested in connection to riot at US Capitol Building
It took nearly 77 years for Army Private Ballard McCurley to return home to Pauls Valley. Now,...
Pauls Valley Soldier missing for decades to be laid to rest next week
Ratliff City volunteer first responders and Carter County agencies were recognized Saturday for...
Federal and state governments recognized Ratliff City volunteer first responders and Carter County agencies

Latest News

A Bryan County family is without a home after it got struck by lightning in Friday night’s storm.
Lightning hit Colbert home causing fire during Friday’s storm
Staff members at Gunter ISD are on administrative leave after inappropriate actions between...
Parents at Gunter ISD concerned after racial incidents
A Sherman High School student is taking her passion for fashion to boost her out of the...
Sherman fashionista ranks 4th in the state for her designs
OK, TX resume using Johnson & Johnson vaccine