Two Denison schools lock down after man makes verbal threat.

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Two Denison schools went into lock down for a few minutes Monday while students were on campus after a man in the area made verbal threats.

Police searched for a man around the area of Mayes Elementary School after a parent of an elementary school student called the police.

Both B McDaniel Intermediate and Mayes Elementary School went into lockdown for three minutes before getting the all clear from police around 3:30 Monday afternoon after they arrested the man.

No one was injured during the incident. Denison Police cannot confirm exactly what kind of threats the man was making.

