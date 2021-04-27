Advertisement

Woman falls asleep at the wheel on HWY 82

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A woman was thrown from her car, after she fell asleep at the wheel and drove into a ditch Monday night.

DPS Troopers say it happened at 10:30 p.m. on U.S. 82 near Whitesboro, just east of FM 901.

They say 23-year-old Ambriana Ricks of Melissa was heading east, when she fell asleep and drifted into the median.

She was ejected after her pick up truck slid back across the highway, and rolled into a ditch.

Troopers say she was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

The east bound lane was shut down for about an hour Monday night, while troopers worked to clear the scene.

