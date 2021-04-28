Advertisement

6″ of rainfall in Ada during storms Tuesday night

Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - In Ponotoc County several road sand bridges, streets and overpasses were flooded after Tuesday night’s storms swept through, dropping about 6″ of rain.

Viewer video captures the rainwater, rushing through creeks at Wintersmith park in Ada. More viewer video shows the water spilling over the park’s bridges, leaving them flooded and unable to pass by Wednesday morning.

“Of course there was rain coming in really quick, at a really quick time,” said City of Ada public information director Lisa Bratcher.

In one Ada neighborhood, homes almost had to evacuate after a natural gas leak caused by rain water shifting the soil.

“Because the storm drains filled up so quickly, the natural gas pulled to the top.. and so the storm was definitely involved in what happened here this morning,” Bratcher said.

Bratcher says nobody was hurt in the gas leak, or in any of the flash floods throughout town.

“It’s in the storm drains, so nobody is in immediate danger, nobody had to evacuate, some people lost gas for a little while, but right now center point is tapping off the line that it’s coming from, and that should eliminate the problem,” said Bratcher.

Officials say they’re prepared for more storms Wednesday night, and a warning to drivers, if you see a flooded roadway, or barricade always turn around - don’t drown.

