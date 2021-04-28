Ardmore’s Reagan McCurley signs with Seminole State

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Lady Tigers basketball standout Reagan McCurley signed to play college basketball at Seminole State College.

McCurley was outstanding for Debra Manley’s team and is the latest of several Ardmore players to make the move to Seminole State.

“It feels pretty good,” McCurley said. “It has always been a dream of mine since I was little to go and play somewhere. Now that the opportunity is here, it is very exciting. I’m very excited to go and play at the next level.”

