Advertisement

Denim Day recognized in Grayson County

By Emily Tabar
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - April 28th is Denim Day, a worldwide day of awareness for sexual assault prevention. What the day represents and how local organizations are showing support to Texoma survivors.

“There is a perpetrator of this crime and there is a victim,” said Shelli Shields, Executive Director for the Grayson Crisis Center.

Denim Day began in 1999 when an Italian sexual assault case was overturned after the perpetrator claimed the victim’s jeans were too tight to remove without her help, implying consent. The next day, the women of the Italian Parliament came to work in jeans in solidarity of the victim. The movement to stand with victims took off from there.

“Our goal for this day has really been how do we get the conversation started? How do we help people be more comfortable talking about myths about sexual assault,” said Mickinze Vanherpen, Community Education Coordinator for the Grayson Crisis Center.

“The first step is asking for help, letting someone who’s trained in those areas here at the crisis center answer a lot of those questions for you,” said Shields.

The Grayson Crisis Center said last year alone they helped 72 local sexual assault victims.

“Unfortunately we do see sexual assault cases all throughout the year. We investigate those thoroughly every time we get those reports and we do our best to make good cases and get good prosecution,” said Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen.

Mullen said they too wore jeans Wednesday to stand with survivors.

“If you are the victim of sexual assault or sexual violence you need to tell somebody about it. That way others can get involved and we can get the crime investigated and those who have harmed you, we can get them behind bars where they belong,” said Mullen.

Shields said education is a big part of awareness. The CDC says in the U.S. 1 in 5 women say they are victims of rape. The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network or RAINN says 7 out of 10 rapes are committed by someone who knew the victim, and 82% of sexual assaults committed by a friend of acquaintance go unreported.

“If we don’t know what’s happening how do we do something about it?” said Vanherpen.

Other local organizations like the Grayson County Children’s Advocacy Center and United Way also took part Wednesday.

“Start talking. Give us a call, be interested, invite us to come out and have a conversation,” said Vanherpen.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Sher-Den Mall site
Old Sher-Den Mall site to be redeveloped
Staff members at Gunter ISD are on administrative leave after inappropriate actions between...
Parents at Gunter ISD concerned after racial incidents
James and Carylon Elrod
Two wanted for questioning in Lamar Co. double homicide
Air ambulance lands on highway 75 after women rolls her car
Denison crash injures 1
A Gene Autry man recently took a video of a Springer school bus driving through a railroad...
Springer school bus caught on video failing to stop at railroad track

Latest News

In Ponotoc County several road sand bridges, streets and overpasses were flooded after Tuesday...
6″ of rainfall in Ada during storms Tuesday night
A tornado destroyed about six structures overnight just outside Pauls Valley.
Midnight tornado sweeps through Garvin County, demolishes buildings
A tornado destroyed about six structures overnight just outside Pauls Valley.
Midnight tornado sweeps through Garvin County, demolishes buildings
Denim Day recognized in Grayson County