How your car’s color affects depreciation, resale value

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – When getting a new car or a new-to-you car, keep color in mind.

Your car’s color can have a significant effect on depreciation, according to a new analysis by the automotive research website iSeeCars.com.

The highest depreciating color costs you more than twice as much in lost value compared to the lowest depreciating color.

iSeeCars.com compared prices of more than 6 million new and used cars over a three-year period to come up with its results.

Gold had the worst depreciation at 45.6%. The best was yellow at 20.4%.(Source: iSeeCars.com)

