Munster’s Sarah Monday signs with UMHB

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MUENSTER, Texas (KXII) - Muenster basketball standout Sarah Monday is headed to Mary-Hardin Baylor to continue her basketball career.

Monday was a part of some great Muenster teams that went deep into the playoffs. She is excited to head to UMHB to continue her playing career.

“I didn’t really know that I wanted to play college basketball until I got into AAU,” McCurley said. “All of my coaches and teammates supported me and pushed me through these last four years.”

