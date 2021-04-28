Oklahoma Gov. Stitt signed four pro-life bills into law this week

(KXII) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a fourth pro-life bill into law Tuesday, which would automatically ban abortion in the state if Roe v. Wade was overturned.

On Monday, he signed three others into law, including one banning abortion if the unborn baby has a heartbeat.

Critics say the bills effectively outlaw abortion in Oklahoma. House Bill 1904 says only OB-GYN’s can perform abortions. House Bill 1102 makes it “unprofessional conduct” for any doctor to perform an abortion, unless it’s to prevent the mother’s death or substantial physical impairment.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said he’s keeping his promise to sign all pro-life legislation by signing three bills into law and another on Tuesday, saying on social media he’s proud to be called the “most pro-life governor.”

“With the bill being passed in Oklahoma, every day we help people with life, we work with life and we help people express more life and so we think the sanctity of life is one of the most important things that we could stand for,” said Caleb Braddock with Braddock Chiropractic in Van Alstyne.

He says for him, it’s an important thing to support.

After New York passed a law allowing late-term abortion in 2019, his business collected around 56,000 diapers to give to a local non-profit helping women facing unplanned pregnancies.

“And I think it’s time for people to stand up for things that they consider to be moral. And I don’t know what could be more moral than protecting the sanctity of human life and life in the womb,” Braddock said.

Oklahoma House Bill 2441 bans abortion upon detection of a heartbeat unless the mother is at risk of death or substantial physical impairment, not including psychological or emotional conditions.

The bill says anyone in violation would be guilty of homicide.

A similar bill currently in the Texas House would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, except in a medical emergency.

It would also make abortion providers civilly liable.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott commented Tuesday and said he looks forward to signing it.

“It is wrong for a politician in Washington, Austin or Oklahoma City to get between a woman and her doctor,” said Grayson County Democratic Party Chairman Glenn Melancon.

He says it’s unconstitutional.

“Pregnancy is one of the most times in a woman’s life and she has a right to self-defense. That includes using every medically available option to her, and she needs to be guided by science and not politics,” Melancon said.

We reached out Planned Parenthood Great Plains who says the term “heartbeat bill” isn’t grounded in medical science, and should instead be called a “six-week abortion ban.”

They said six weeks is before many women know they’re pregnant.

As of now, the Oklahoma laws are set to become effective on November 1.

