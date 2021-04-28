Rolled over car causes Highway 75 shutdown

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A wreck on US 75 has shutdown traffic on the northbound side near Loy Lake Road.

Denison Fire Rescue officer said it was a women in her upper 60′s.

The car rolled over on Highway 75 causing the northbound lanes to be shut down.

An air ambulance landed on the highway where she was transported.

Officers were directing cars to be diverted onto the frontage road at exit 68.

The wreck happened around 9:15pm.

No word on the extent of injuries.

